Bournemouth v Liverpool

Liverpool scored seven goals without reply against Bournemouth last season

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's Lewis Cook faces up to nine months out after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during Tuesday's win over Huddersfield.

Fellow midfielder Dan Gosling is nursing a knee injury that has caused him to miss the last two games.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been ruled out for up to six weeks after sustaining a lower leg fracture in the midweek victory over Burnley.

Sadio Mane will be assessed after missing that match with a cut foot.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: The fact that Liverpool have their best ever points tally after 15 games and still aren't top of the table shows just how high their standards must continue to be.

They head to Dorset after a productive and dramatic week in their latest test of endurance, which will continue after this match with the huge Champions League meeting against Napoli on Tuesday.

It was important for Bournemouth to end a run of four straight defeats against Huddersfield before they test themselves against one of the big boys again.

They still remember their only win against Liverpool in December 2016, a dramatic 4-3 victory, but Jurgen Klopp's team these days are a far more stubborn proposition.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It's that kind of relentless schedule now where it's game after game. Let's try and use [the win over Huddersfield] to give us the confidence to perform well against Liverpool."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Some of Liverpool's recent performances have been ordinary, while Bournemouth have been great this season.

The Cherries play good football and are easy on the eye, but they are not a soft touch - and Liverpool will have to play well to beat them.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won four of the six Premier League meetings, including by 4-0 on their most recent visit to Bournemouth 12 months ago.

Bournemouth have only beaten Liverpool once in any competition. It was a famous victory as, having been 2-0 down at half-time and 3-1 down with 15 minutes to go, they won 4-3 in the Premier League in December 2016.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth ended a run of four straight defeats with a midweek win against Huddersfield.

The Cherries are two short of scoring 100 Premier League goals at the Vitality Stadium.

Callum Wilson, who was the first player to score a Premier League home goal for Bournemouth in August 2015, has scored eight in 15 appearances for the Cherries in this campaign. That is as many as he managed in 28 games last season.

Ten of Bournemouth's last 11 league goals were either scored or assisted by Wilson or Ryan Fraser, who has provided seven assists so far in 2018-19, more than any other Cherries player has managed in an entire season.

Liverpool