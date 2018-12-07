Arsenal v Huddersfield Town

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 20 Premier League goals but only one of them was scored on a Saturday.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding faces nine months out with a ruptured cruciate ligament, while Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are both doubts.

Granit Xhaka is available after suspension and Laurent Koscielny could be involved for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon in May.

Huddersfield's Abdelhamid Sabiri is out with a broken collarbone, while Phil Billing and Steve Mounie are banned.

Chris Lowe should feature after recovering from a shoulder injury.

@SimonBrotherton: Arsenal's last meeting with Huddersfield was a notable one, being Arsene Wenger's 1,235th and final game in charge.

I covered that game and remember thinking prior to interviewing him for the last time that it seemed odd to think of someone else coming into that role, as during my 20 years on Match of the Day it had always been him.

Yet how quickly Unai Emery has made his mark on the club. It's 20 matches unbeaten now and I think there's a competitive bite to Arsenal that had been missing previously.

Huddersfield lost this fixture 5-0 last season and have their hands full once again. David Wagner's side enjoyed an excellent 2-0 win at Wolves last month, but it remains their only away success so far this season.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "On Tuesday against Bournemouth, they (Huddersfield) played a very good match and also they won at [Wolves] in the last match away. On Saturday, they are going to push a lot and they are going to prepare the match to be a surprise.

"We are very, very convinced in our way - work, prepare, respect, push with our supporters at the Emirates and feel the spirit with the supporters. Each team that plays against us they need to play hard against us."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner on his side's recent defensive frailties: "In these situations we have to be more focused, show more concentration and be more resolute as well.

"We also have to be more brutal in one or another situation to make sure we show everybody that we fight to keep the ball out of the net. This will be, for sure, very, very important on Saturday against Arsenal.

"We have to fight with everything we have to keep the ball out of the net. This is the first thing you have to make 100% right if you like to get something out of a game against a team like Arsenal away."

Arsenal had a tough game against Manchester United on Wednesday night but they have got a decent-sized squad so I don't see that being an issue here.

I just can't see a situation where Huddersfield can go to Emirates Stadium and win.

Prediction: 3-0

Arsenal are unbeaten in 10 games against Huddersfield, winning eight and drawing two.

The Gunners won both league meetings last season, including 5-0 at the Emirates.

Huddersfield have lost eight of their last nine top-flight matches against Arsenal and failed to score in each defeat.

The Terriers' last victory at Arsenal was by 5-3 at Highbury in November 1954.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions, winning 15 of them. It's their longest run without defeat since a 28-game streak in November 2007.

The Gunners have won 16 of their past 17 Premier League games played at 3pm on a Saturday, including each of the last nine.

Unai Emery's side are yet to lead at half-time in a league fixture this season.

They have scored an unrivalled 25 second-half goals, three more than Manchester City.

Arsenal have also won a league-high 12 points from losing positions in 2018-19.

The Gunners have scored in 14 successive league matches and conceded in eight straight games.

