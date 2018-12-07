Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Florin Andone could become only the third Romanian to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances, after Dan Petrescu (1997) and Adrian Mutu (2003).

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche made five changes to his team against Liverpool and may opt for a similar side following an encouraging display.

Steven Defour is again a doubt because of discomfort in his knee.

Brighton & Hove Albion will assess the fitness of Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo, who are nursing respective shoulder and knee problems.

Shane Duffy starts a three-match suspension but Dale Stephens returns after completing a ban of his own.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@mfisherfootball: Burnley's slow start to the season has deteriorated into a major slump. Six losses in an eight-game winless streak has left them stuck in the relegation zone.

While other strugglers have dispensed with their managers recently, don't expect the Turf Moor suits to follow suit. They know the club is in safe hands. In Sean Dyche they trust.

There were clear signs of improvement against Liverpool and they'll need to maintain those levels against a Brighton side looking for their third victory in a row.

With Shane Duffy suspended and Glenn Murray an injury doubt, Burnley might be catching them at the right time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We have to put in performances like against Liverpool and add in the detail in both boxes to make sure we get results. We know it's another tough game, particularly when we're having a tough time. But we've bounced out of these times before.

"If the crowd continue backing the side like they did the other night, that's another weapon. They were absolutely magnificent and that's going to be important going forward."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "I thought they were good against Liverpool and they aren't that much a different side than what they were last season. Some of the elements have perhaps gone against them this term which didn't happen last season.

"They are a strong team, particularly at home, and are very capable of putting a run together."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sean Dyche's side have been too nice to play against this season, so it was nice to see them snarling again against Liverpool.

I think Burnley will need a phase of that if they are going to climb out of trouble, starting with the visit of Brighton.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The past five league meetings have ended in draws, including two goalless encounters last season.

Brighton are unbeaten in eight league games against Burnley, winning five and drawing three.

Burnley's last win against the Seagulls was 1-0 at home in the Championship in April 2012.

Burnley

Burnley have won two and lost 13 of their past 20 league matches dating back to April.

They have nine points from their opening 15 games - only three of the previous 18 teams to have fared as badly at this stage of a Premier League season have avoided relegation.

Sean Dyche's side have lost their last three fixtures at Turf Moor and conceded nine goals in the process.

The Clarets have allowed opponents a league-high number of shots (316) and shots on target (106).

Burnley have only had 40 goal attempts on target, the fewest in the division. Brighton have the second fewest, with 44.

If selected, Joe Hart will be making his 400th league appearance in English football.

