Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Jamie Vardy missed Leicester's trip to Fulham with a groin problem and remains a fitness doubt

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will assess the fitness of several players, including Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Vardy and Evans missed Wednesday's draw at Fulham, while Maguire has been out for five weeks with a knee injury,

Jan Vertonghen is available for Tottenham after serving a one-match ban against Southampton in midweek.

Kieran Trippier is a doubt, having limped off during that game with a recurrence of the groin problem that has troubled him since the World Cup.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: For some, change is unsettling. For Spurs, it's the lack of change which is impacting on what is becoming a strange season.

First the lack of transfer activity, then being stuck at Wembley while their longed-for new stadium inches towards completion.

In the meantime, Tottenham fans seem so fed up with the trip around the North Circular (who can blame them?), that their latest home attendance would have fitted comfortably inside the old White Hart Lane.

Leicester will hope to benefit from Tottenham surely having one eye on their make-or-break trip to the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

Claude Puel's side have put together a seven-game unbeaten run, during which only nine goals have been scored, for and against.

Like Puel, it's understated, but really quite impressive.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham play Barcelona on Tuesday in a game they have to win to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, but I think Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will pick a strong team here.

If he does, then I think Tottenham will win.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Since Leicester returned to the Premier League in 2014, this fixture has produced 34 goals - second only to Arsenal v Liverpool (38) during that period.

There has been only one goalless draw in the 96 league meetings between the teams. It came in the second tier at Spurs in March 1948.

Tottenham earned their biggest Premier League away win when they beat Leicester 6-1 in May 2017.

Leicester City

Leicester's current six-match unbeaten league run is their longest since ending the title-winning 2015-16 season with a 12-match streak.

However, they have only won two of their past eight league games (D4, L2).

The Foxes are seeking successive home league wins within a single season for the first time since January.

Claude Puel's side have registered just four wins in 14 league games at the King Power Stadium since the beginning of February (D6, L4).

James Maddison has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Leicester player this season, scoring five and setting up two.

Jamie Vardy has scored four goals and provided three assists in his last seven Premier League appearances against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur