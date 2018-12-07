Manchester United v Fulham

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League starts

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will assess the fitness of Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, who are all nursing injuries.

Ashley Young is available following a one-match suspension but Victor Lindelof and Alexis Sanchez remain out.

Fulham pair Kevin McDonald and Floyd Ayite are expected to return from respective hamstring and groin injuries.

On-loan defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is ineligible to face his parent club.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Though it's Fulham who are at the bottom, there are many more questions being posed about Manchester United.

Without a win in four and some 18 points behind their city rivals at the top, a much improved display against Arsenal in midweek is still someway off silencing their many critics.

Considering Fulham's appalling away record and equally depressing recent run of results at Old Trafford, anything other than a United win this weekend seems improbable. However, with four points in three games since Claudio Ranieri's arrival, the Cottagers won't have written off their chances.

With low expectations and pivotal games against West Ham, Newcastle, Wolves and Huddersfield to end December, Fulham will be viewing this game as a free hit.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "I sat here a few weeks ago speaking about December month and no defeats.

"That's a reality: good fights, good spirit, but just one victory against Young Boys and three draws and we need points. But Fulham is the same, they need points."

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri on Jose Mourinho: "He was the first who sent me a message to say welcome back. He is a very friendly friend.

"I know him for a long time, when he came to Chelsea and in Italy, and he was very polite with me. He's a great man, coach, manager."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United have a few issues with their manager and with different areas of their team but the bottom line is that they just cannot seem to win a game - Wednesday's draw with Arsenal was their fourth league game in a row without a victory.

Surely that has to change at home to the Premier League's bottom club, even taking into consideration that Fulham have improved under Claudio Ranieri.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won 21 of their 23 home matches against Fulham in all competitions.

Fulham's only victory at Old Trafford was by 3-1 in the Premier League in October 2003.

The Cottagers have suffered 18 Premier League defeats against United - only Arsenal, with 19 wins, have beaten them more often.

Manchester United

A defeat for the Red Devils would result in their lowest points tally after 16 matches of a Premier League campaign.

They could draw four straight Premier League matches for the first time since 1992.

United could also equal the club's longest winless run versus promoted opposition of four games.

They have made a league-high 46 changes to their starting line-up this season.

Jose Mourinho is aiming for a 50th Premier League win as United manager in his 92nd game. It took him 63 matches to earn 50 wins in his first spell at Chelsea, and 73 in his second spell.

United have conceded 10 Premier League goals at Old Trafford this season, already surpassing their total goals against at home in 2017-18.

Fulham