National League
Havant & Waterlooville15:00Braintree
Venue: Westleigh Park

Havant & Waterlooville v Braintree Town

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient23148144133150
2Salford23147247192849
3Harrogate23127445291643
4Wrexham22127328141443
5Solihull Moors22134531181343
6Fylde23119337162142
7Gateshead2211382720736
8Sutton United229942925436
9Eastleigh2310672625136
10Ebbsfleet238782824431
11Boreham Wood227782325-228
12Barrow2384112629-328
13Barnet208482225-328
14Hartlepool237792431-728
15Dag & Red2383122529-427
16Halifax216782025-525
17Aldershot2374121935-1625
18Bromley2266103137-624
19Havant & Waterlooville2356123343-1021
20Maidenhead United2263132344-2121
21Chesterfield2231181824-620
22Maidstone United2254131934-1519
23Dover2346132342-1918
24Braintree2335152042-2214
View full National League table

Top Stories