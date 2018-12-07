National League
Wrexham15:00Eastleigh
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Eastleigh

Shaun Pearson
Defender Shaun Pearson has signed a contract extension with Wrexham

Wrexham will be without suspended captain Shaun Pearson and Brad Walker for Saturday's National League game against Eastleigh.

Forward Rekeil Pyke, on loan from Huddersfield Town, remains out with a hamstring injury.

Interim manager Graham Barrow will be in charge following Sam Ricketts' departure to Shrewsbury Town.

Eastleigh are unbeaten in their last six league games and are ninth in the table.

Ninth-placed Wrexham will be bidding to end a run of three league games without a win.

