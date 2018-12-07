Wrexham v Eastleigh

From the section

Wrexham will be without suspended captain Shaun Pearson and Brad Walker for Saturday's National League game against Eastleigh.

Forward Rekeil Pyke, on loan from Huddersfield Town, remains out with a hamstring injury.

Interim manager Graham Barrow will be in charge following Sam Ricketts' departure to Shrewsbury Town.

Eastleigh are unbeaten in their last six league games and are ninth in the table.

Ninth-placed Wrexham will be bidding to end a run of three league games without a win.