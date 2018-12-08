Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Stranraer
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Stranraer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath15123039122739
2Raith Rovers1585233181529
3East Fife157172122-122
4Forfar156361926-721
5Airdrieonians156182323019
6Stranraer155461718-119
7Montrose155371624-818
8Dumbarton155282327-417
9Brechin154472228-616
10Stenhousemuir1540111429-1512
