Brechin City v Stenhousemuir
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|15
|12
|3
|0
|39
|12
|27
|39
|2
|Raith Rovers
|15
|8
|5
|2
|33
|18
|15
|29
|3
|East Fife
|15
|7
|1
|7
|21
|22
|-1
|22
|4
|Forfar
|15
|6
|3
|6
|19
|26
|-7
|21
|5
|Airdrieonians
|15
|6
|1
|8
|23
|23
|0
|19
|6
|Stranraer
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|19
|7
|Montrose
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|18
|8
|Dumbarton
|15
|5
|2
|8
|23
|27
|-4
|17
|9
|Brechin
|15
|4
|4
|7
|22
|28
|-6
|16
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|15
|4
|0
|11
|14
|29
|-15
|12