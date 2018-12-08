Berwick Rangers v Peterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Edinburgh City
|13
|11
|0
|2
|23
|5
|18
|33
|2
|Peterhead
|13
|10
|1
|2
|26
|10
|16
|31
|3
|Clyde
|14
|8
|2
|4
|24
|16
|8
|26
|4
|Annan Athletic
|14
|6
|3
|5
|21
|18
|3
|21
|5
|Elgin
|14
|6
|1
|7
|19
|27
|-8
|19
|6
|Cowdenbeath
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|16
|3
|18
|7
|Queen's Park
|14
|5
|3
|6
|12
|13
|-1
|18
|8
|Stirling
|14
|4
|2
|8
|17
|21
|-4
|14
|9
|Berwick
|14
|4
|1
|9
|17
|32
|-15
|13
|10
|Albion
|14
|1
|2
|11
|11
|31
|-20
|5