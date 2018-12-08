Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath15:00Clyde
Venue: Central Park

Cowdenbeath v Clyde

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1311022351833
2Peterhead13101226101631
3Clyde148242416826
4Annan Athletic146352118321
5Elgin146171927-819
6Cowdenbeath145361916318
7Queen's Park145361213-118
8Stirling144281721-414
9Berwick144191732-1513
10Albion1412111131-205
