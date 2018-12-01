Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Man City, Chelsea, Candeias, McGregor, Motherwell, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are unlikely to appeal against the red card shown to Daniel Candeias in Thursday's Europa League game against Villarreal because the "mistaken identity" defence could result in striker Alfredo Morelos being banned instead of the winger. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Any appeal by Rangers against the red card shown to Daniel Candeias in Thursday's Europa League draw with Villarreal is likely to fail because Slovenian referee Matej Jug ruled he was guilty of unsporting behaviour and not a heavy challenge. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has sympathy for winger Daniel Candeias after he was sent off in the Europa League clash with Villarreal, saying his second yellow card "was quite harsh", but suggested the Ibrox club will just need to move on from the blow. (Evening Times)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes that goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who starred in Thursday's Europa League draw with Villarreal, could play in the top six in England and is the best shot stopper in Scotland (The National)

Celtic had scouts at Wednesday's English Championship clash between Ipswich Town and Bristol City at Portman Road, with three central defenders on loan from Chelsea - Trevoh Chalobah, who is with Ipswich, and Tomas Kalas and Hakeeb Adelakun, with City - being possible targets. (Daily Record)

The future of midfielders Thomas Agyepong, on loan from Manchester City, and Emerson Hyndman, from Bournemouth, at Hibernian is in doubt with head coach Neil Lennon mulling whether to extend their stay with both players are currently injured and have struggled to put together a regular run of games. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is bracing himself to losing some of his best players in January despite the club announcing a record profit of £1.72m but revealed he has opened up contract talks with David Turnbull, the 19-year-old midfielder who has broken into the first team. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has played down any "personal glory" as he looks to equal Walter Smith's record at Rangers of seven back-to-back trophies if the Glasgow side beat Aberdeen in Sunday's League Cup final at Hampden. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic stayed another night in Norway after their Europa League win over Rosenborg as manager Brendan Rodgers looked to give them more chance of recovering ahead of Sunday's League Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden. (Evening Times)

Celtic winger James Forrest is aiming to score in a fourth League Cup final in a row, having found the net in his three finals in the competition, against Motherwell, Aberdeen and Dundee United. (The Scotsman)

Rangers can go top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time in Steven Gerrard's reign should they beat Hearts on Sunday, but the Ibrox manager would rather be at Hampden Park, where Aberdeen, who beat his side in the semi-final, face Celtic as the League Cup reaches a climax. (Scottish Sun)

Ahead of facing Hearts on Sunday, Rangers defender Connor Goldson has suggested there is a mutual dislike between both sides. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Neil McCann has suggested that external factors played a significant role in his sacking by Dundee in October. (Daily Record)