Women's Euro 2021: England set to be named hosts of European Championships

England players Jordan Nobbs and Fran Kirby celebrate reaching the Euro 2017 semi-finals after beating France for the first time in 43 years

England is set to be named as the host nation for the 2021 Women's European Championship on Monday.

The Football Association were the only bidders to stage the tournament, but must meet strict Uefa guidelines to become hosts.

The bid, made in August, would see the Euro 2021 final held at Wembley.

FA head of women's football Baroness Campbell told BBC Sport: "It would be enormous to have a major championship like this on home soil."

The proposed cities and stadiums included in the bid are Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium, Brentford's Community Stadium, MK Dons' Stadium MK, Manchester City's Academy Stadium, Notts County's Meadow Lane, Peterborough's Abax Stadium, Rotherham's New York Stadium and Sheffield United's Bramall Lane.

In a busy period for women's football, the draw for next summer's World Cup will take place at the Seine Musicale, near Paris, on 8 December and will be shown live on BBC Two.