Graham Williams: Former Swansea, Everton and Wales player dies, aged 81

Graham Williams, seen here training at Swansea in 1961, made five Wales appearances

Former Swansea, Everton and Wales midfielder Graham Williams, nicknamed 'Flicka', has died at the age of 81.

After starting at Oswestry, he played for Bradford City, Everton and Swansea, where he peaked from 1959 to 1964.

Wrexham, Tranmere Rovers, Port Vale and Runcorn also appeared in Williams' career path before his career ended in 1975 after five years back at Oswestry.

A racehorse named after him, 'Son of Flicka', won the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in 2012.

In a statement marking Williams' passing, his former manager Trevor Morris is quoted as saying of him: "Some of Flicka's team-mates used to complain that they never knew what he would do with the ball.

"If they felt like that training with him every day, then what chance does the opposition have?''

In a 14-year Football League career, the five-times capped, Wrexham-born Williams scored 47 goals in 247 appearances.

Williams' son Phil said: "Some of my father's happiest times as a footballer were at Swansea.

"He always said that the fans were fantastic with him and the family would like to thank everyone for their kindness."