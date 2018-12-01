Wrexham tell boss Sam Ricketts to stay away from FA Cup tie

Wrexham have told manager Sam Ricketts to stay away from tonight's FA Cup tie against Newport County amid speculation linking him with the vacant Shrewsbury Town role.

BBC Radio Shropshire has reported the former Wales defender is "close" to taking over at the League One club.

"Wrexham AFC felt it is not appropriate for him to attend this evening's game," read a statement.

The Dragons hope to "clarify" Ricketts' future "as soon as is possible".

Wrexham assistants Graham Barrow, Jussi Jaaskelainen and Carl Darlington will take charge of the all-Welsh second-round tie against League Two's Newport.

Ricketts, 37, has led Wrexham to third in the National League after becoming manager in May.