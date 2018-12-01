Joe Dunne: Cambridge United sack head coach after seven months

Joe Dunne won eight of his 26 games in all competitions after being named head coach in May

League Two strugglers Cambridge United have sacked head coach Joe Dunne.

The 45-year-old took over the role in May, after three months in charge as interim boss last season.

Cambridge, who lost 2-0 at Crewe in midweek, are 21st in League Two with just five wins from their 20 matches.

"Results have dictated the need for change. We believe we have the talent in this squad to be further up the table," director of football Graham Daniels said.

"While the team has shown its ability in patches during the season we have struggled to find consistency.

"As a result the board came to the conclusion that the team would benefit from a change of leadership."

Assistant head coach Mark Bonner will take temporary charge of the side, with their next fixture a Checkatrade Trophy game against Northampton on Tuesday.