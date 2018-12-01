Euro 2020: Scotland would welcome England in draw - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson, right, played against England at Hampden having missed the Wembley meeting

Euro 2020 qualifying draw Venue: Dublin Date: Sunday, 2 December Starts: 11:00 GMT

Scotland captain Andy Robertson would welcome a rematch with England should the sides be placed in the same group in Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifying draw.

The nations were paired in the World Cup qualifiers, with the Scots losing 3-0 at Wembley and drawing 2-2 at Hampden after conceding in injury time.

Robertson was injured for the first of those games, but played in Glasgow.

"Hampden was a special day and if we get them again we look forward to it," said the Liverpool full-back.

"They're a different team now. They're a lot better under Gareth Southgate so it may be a tougher task this time but we love games against them and we will wait and see what Sunday brings."

Scotland are in the third pot of seeds for the draw, with England in the first - two teams from each of the 10 groups will qualify for the tournament, which is being held in 12 countries.

Alex McLeish's side are guaranteed a play-off semi-final place - provisionally against Finland at Hampden - should they not finish in the top two, after topping their Nations League group.

"There's so many countries in it that you don't really look at it," Robertson told BBC Scotland of the draw. "We are always going to get at least one big team and it's exciting stuff.

"Now that we've got the play-off spot, we can hopefully fight for an automatic place."

Sports data company Gracenote have calculated Scotland have a 49% chance of being at Euro 2020

What are the pots & how might the draw go?

Pot One: Switzerland*, Portugal*, Netherlands*, England*, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Poland

Pot Two: Germany, Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina*, Ukraine*, Denmark*, Sweden*, Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot Three: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland*, Norway*, Serbia*, Finland*, Bulgaria, Israel

Pot Four: Hungary, Romania, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Cyprus, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Georgia*

Pot Five: Macedonia*, Kosovo*, Belarus*, Luxembourg, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands

Pot Six: Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta, San Marino

*indicates team who have already secured Euro 2020 play-off spot at least

Half of the 10 groups will be composed of six teams, and half will have five. The first round of qualifiers start on 21-23 March 2019 and the final games are on 17-19 November 2019.

Are there any restrictions?

Of course there are. Uefa has tried to "allow all 12 Euro 2020 host teams a chance of qualifying" - so no more than two nations staging games can be in the same group.

Those teams are Scotland, England, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Hungary, Romania and Russia.

For political reasons, Spain and Gibraltar will be kept apart, while Kosovo cannot be in a group with Serbia or Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A maximum of two countries at risk of severe winters can be in one group - Belarus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Russia and Ukraine.

And there are restrictions over who Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Iceland could play for geographical reasons. Each side can only be in a group with one listed country that would involve excessive travel distance. In Kazakhstan's case, that includes the home nations and Republic of Ireland.