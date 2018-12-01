Willie Kirk: Everton Ladies appoint Manchester United Women assistant as manager

Willie Kirk spent three years managing Bristol City Women before leaving in the summer

Everton Ladies have appointed Manchester United Women assistant coach Willie Kirk as their new manager.

Kirk, 40, who had been working under head coach Casey Stoney at United, will replace Andy Spence following his sacking on 7 November.

Winless Everton are currently bottom of Women's Super League, although they are just one point off 10th-placed Yeovil.

"Everton has a great history in the game, one that everybody is proud of," Kirk told the Everton website.

"We have a fantastic reputation for bringing through young players which I am really passionate about."

Kirk's first match in charge of Everton will be Sunday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool.