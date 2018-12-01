Rainbow Laces: Wembley hosts non-league match to support campaign

Stonewall came from behind to win the Middlesex County League Division One fixture 3-1

Wembley hosted its first regular-season non-league fixture on Friday, marking a new partnership between the FA and Stonewall.

The match was played under a rainbow-lit arch in support of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which aims to improve LGBT inclusivity in sport.

Stonewall's Director of Sport, Kirsty Clarke said: "To see Stonewall FC run out at Wembley was inspiring."

Stonewall FC played against Wilberforce Wanderers and won 3-1.

The partnership sees the FA become a member of Stonewall's Diversity Champion programme.

Clarke added: "The fixture also sends a powerful message to LGBT people as it demonstrates that the FA are committed to working to ensure everyone is accepted within the football family."