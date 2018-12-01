Rainbow Laces: Wembley hosts non-league match to support campaign
Wembley hosted its first regular-season non-league fixture on Friday, marking a new partnership between the FA and Stonewall.
The match was played under a rainbow-lit arch in support of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which aims to improve LGBT inclusivity in sport.
Stonewall's Director of Sport, Kirsty Clarke said: "To see Stonewall FC run out at Wembley was inspiring."
Stonewall FC played against Wilberforce Wanderers and won 3-1.
The partnership sees the FA become a member of Stonewall's Diversity Champion programme.
Clarke added: "The fixture also sends a powerful message to LGBT people as it demonstrates that the FA are committed to working to ensure everyone is accepted within the football family."