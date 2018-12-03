Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town appoint Wrexham boss as new manager

Sam Ricketts had been in charge at the Racecourse Ground since May 2018, winning 13 of his 23 games in charge

Shrewsbury Town have appointed Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts as their new manager.

The ex-Oxford United, Swansea City, Hull City, Bolton Wanderers, Wolves and Coventry City defender, 37, was only appointed Wrexham manager back in May.

Having impressed in his first role as a manager, the ex-Wales international had Wrexham fourth in the National League.

Wrexham have announced that Ricketts' assistant manager Graham Barrow, the ex-Wigan boss, will now take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Ricketts' appointment ends a three-week search for a new manager following the sacking of John Askey on 12 November, after winning just four of 17 league games during his five months in charge..

Since then, goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne has spent six matches in caretaker charge, winning five of them - including two out of three in League One to help the club rise three places in the table to 15th, seven points clear of safety.

Including the second of Coyne's two spells as caretaker boss, Ricketts will be the seventh man to pick the Shrewsbury side in less then five years - and their fourth of 2018.

Shrewsbury's managers over the last five years Graham Turner: 11 Jun 2010-21 Jan 2014 Michael Jackson: 21 Jan-12 May 2014 Micky Mellon: 12 May 2014-6 Oct 2016 Danny Coyne: 6-24 Oct (caretaker) Paul Hurst: 24 Oct 2016-1 June 2018 John Askey: 1 June-12 Nov Danny Coyne: 12 Nov-3 Dec (caretaker) Sam Ricketts: 3 Dec-

Analysis

BBC Radio Shropshire sports editor James Bond

Sam Ricketts fits the bill for Shrewsbury Town, who declared they wanted a young, up-and-coming man in charge.

Ricketts is only 37, and after a 16-year playing career that includes some top clubs, he's made a good fist of things in his first managerial role this season at Wrexham.

Shrewsbury have shown during the three weeks since John Askey was sacked that they have a very capable backroom staff, which will help Ricketts in his first Football League post.

Ricketts already has a good standing in Shropshire. He played for the old Telford United in the 2003-04 season when they went bump.

He earned a lot of warmth and respect as one of the players who continued to play for no wages, helping to take Telford to the semi-final of the FA Trophy.