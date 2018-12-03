Ballon d'Or: Who finished highest excluding Ronaldo and Messi

The Ballon d'Or winner is named on Monday in Paris, with Luka Modric expected to end the 10-year Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly on the award.

Starting from 2008, can you name the players who finished highest each year if we exclude Messi and Ronaldo?

The players in question finished third each time, except in 2010 when Ronaldo was down in sixth place.