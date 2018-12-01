Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Valencia 0.
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid moved to within three points of leaders
-
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid moved to within three points of leaders Sevilla with victory over Valencia at the Bernabeu.
An eighth-minute Daniel Wass own goal and Lucas Vazquez's late strike earned Real boss Santiago Solari his sixth win from seven games since he took charge of the team in October.
Gareth Bale had a shot brilliantly saved by Neto, and Karim Benzema volleyed wide early in the match.
Valencia's best chance fell to Santi Mina who fired over from 10 yards out.
The Spanish forward should have added to his six goals this season, but he snatched at the shot after an excellent first touch to control Daniel Parejo's lofted ball. Ex-Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista also went close for the visitors but he volleyed over at the far post from three yards out.
Defeat for Valencia leaves them 13th in the La Liga table, while Real are fifth and level on 23 points with fourth-placed Alaves. But Alaves, along with the three frontrunners - Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla - play on Sunday.
Solari's side gained an early advantage against Valencia on Saturday when Wass inadvertently headed in from close range from Dani Carvajal's drilled cross.
Prior to the goal Benzema had gone close with a hooked volley before Neto produced an excellent stop to block Bale's fierce effort. The Welshman was taken off in the second half - he has now gone 10 league games without a goal, his longest barren spell since joining Real in 2013.
Valencia had two great chances to equalise through Santi and Gabriel, before midfielder Vazquez slotted in his first league goal of the season from Benzema's cross to seal the victory.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23Reguilón
- 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 71'minutes
- 18Llorente
- 24CeballosBooked at 71minsSubstituted forIscoat 80'minutes
- 17Vázquez
- 9Benzema
- 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 7Mariano
- 15Valverde
- 20Asensio
- 22Isco
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- 31Sánchez de Felipe
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 18WassSubstituted forPicciniat 68'minutes
- 24Garay
- 5GabrielBooked at 6mins
- 14GayáBooked at 20mins
- 8SolerBooked at 11mins
- 10Parejo
- 17CoquelinSubstituted forKondogbiaat 68'minutes
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 9GameiroSubstituted forBatshuayiat 72'minutes
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 6Kondogbia
- 12Diakhaby
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 20Torres
- 21Piccini
- 23Batshuayi
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 69,653
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Valencia 0.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Valencia).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Valencia 0. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Dani Ceballos.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Valencia. Santi Mina tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Valencia. Cristiano Piccini tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Guedes is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Michy Batshuayi replaces Kevin Gameiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.
Booking
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Francis Coquelin.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Cristiano Piccini replaces Daniel Wass.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Gabriel (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Francis Coquelin following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Francis Coquelin (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.
Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Santi Mina is caught offside.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.