Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg
-
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 4Diallo
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 6Delaney
- 28Witsel
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 10Götze
Substitutes
- 9Alcácer
- 13Guerreiro
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 15Stenzel
- 5Gulde
- 25Koch
- 23Heintz
- 30Günter
- 11Waldschmidt
- 19Haberer
- 20Gondorf
- 8Frantz
- 18Petersen
Substitutes
- 9Höler
- 13Terrazzino
- 16Ravet
- 17Kübler
- 34Kleindienst
- 36Okoroji
- 37Frommann
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
Match Stats
Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFreiburg
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Janik Haberer.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.