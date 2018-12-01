German Bundesliga
B Dortmund0Freiburg0

Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 4Diallo
  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Hakimi
  • 6Delaney
  • 28Witsel
  • 7Sancho
  • 11Reus
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 10Götze

Substitutes

  • 9Alcácer
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19Dahoud
  • 20Philipp
  • 33Weigl
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 15Stenzel
  • 5Gulde
  • 25Koch
  • 23Heintz
  • 30Günter
  • 11Waldschmidt
  • 19Haberer
  • 20Gondorf
  • 8Frantz
  • 18Petersen

Substitutes

  • 9Höler
  • 13Terrazzino
  • 16Ravet
  • 17Kübler
  • 34Kleindienst
  • 36Okoroji
  • 37Frommann
Referee:
Frank Willenborg

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).

Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Janik Haberer.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Attempt blocked. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund1394035132231
2B Mgladbach1282230141626
3Frankfurt1272329141523
4RB Leipzig1264222101222
5Bayern Munich136432317622
6Hoffenheim126242718920
7Werder Bremen135442020019
8Hertha Berlin134631920-118
9Mainz135351214-218
10Wolfsburg124351617-115
11Freiburg133641620-415
12Augsburg133552021-114
13B Leverkusen124261824-614
14Schalke124171317-413
15Hannover132471526-1110
16Nuremberg122461329-1610
17Düsseldorf132381329-169
18Stuttgart13238826-189
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories