Delay in match (SV Werder Bremen).
Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich
-
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 13VeljkovicSubstituted forLangkampat 63'minutes
- 18MoisanderBooked at 36mins
- 5Augustinsson
- 17Sahin
- 24Eggestein
- 35Eggestein
- 30Klaassen
- 8Osako
- 10Kruse
Substitutes
- 4Pizarro
- 6Möhwald
- 9Harnik
- 11Rashica
- 15Langkamp
- 32Friedl
- 40Plogmann
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 22Gnabry
- 32Kimmich
- 18Goretzka
- 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 38'minutes
- 25Müller
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 15Mai
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Yuya Osako tries a through ball, but Theodor Gebre Selassie is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Johannes Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theodor Gebre Selassie with a headed pass.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nuri Sahin.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jirí Pavlenka.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nuri Sahin.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 2. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Moisander.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Second Half
Second Half begins SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Yuya Osako (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Franck Ribéry because of an injury.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 1. Yuya Osako (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Kruse with a cross.
Attempt saved. Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt saved. Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yuya Osako.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 1. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.