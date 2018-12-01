Premier League quick stats: Sterling, Palace, Vardy, Jorgensen, Hernandez
-
- From the section Premier League
Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League after seeing off a spirited Bournemouth with a 3-1 win at Etihad Stadium.
Crystal Palace earned their first home win of the season with a 2-0 victory over struggling Burnley, while Leicester moved up to seventh courtesy of another 2-0 scoreline, this time over Watford.
Newcastle's three-game unbeaten run ended when they were beaten 3-0 at home by West Ham, while Huddersfield had Steven Mounie sent off and threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 at home to Brighton.
Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats...
- Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is the first player in Premier League history to score on his first six appearances against a single opponent, netting in all six of his games against Bournemouth (8 goals).
- Bournemouth are yet to win a league match against Manchester City - in 13 meetings, they've drawn twice and lost 11.
- Jorgensen's strike for Huddersfield v Brighton on 55 seconds was the fastest goal scored in the Premier League since 31 January, when Christian Eriksen netted after 11 seconds for Tottenham v Manchester United.
- Brighton's Florin Andone is the first player to score on his first Premier League start for the Seagulls.
- Crystal Palace mustered 29 shots in the game, more than they have managed in any Premier League game since 2003-04.
- Burnley have enjoyed just two wins in their past 19 Premier League games (D5 L12), after winning five in a row before that run.
- Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Jamie Vardy has won more penalties in the Premier League than any other player (14).
- Leicester have won all five of their home Premier League matches against Watford, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once.
- Newcastle have lost six of their opening eight Premier League games at St James' Park this season (W2) - the Magpies last suffered as many defeats in their opening eight home league games of a season during the 1953-54 campaign (P8 W2 D0 L6).
- West Ham's Javier Hernandez has scored 48 Premier League goals, with all of those strikes coming from inside of the box - only Tim Cahill (56) has scored more goals in the competition with 100% of them coming from inside of the box.