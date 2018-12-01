Premier League quick stats: Sterling, Palace, Vardy, Jorgensen, Hernandez

Raheem Sterling now has eight goals and six assists for City in the league this season

Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League after seeing off a spirited Bournemouth with a 3-1 win at Etihad Stadium.

Crystal Palace earned their first home win of the season with a 2-0 victory over struggling Burnley, while Leicester moved up to seventh courtesy of another 2-0 scoreline, this time over Watford.

Newcastle's three-game unbeaten run ended when they were beaten 3-0 at home by West Ham, while Huddersfield had Steven Mounie sent off and threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 at home to Brighton.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats...

  • Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is the first player in Premier League history to score on his first six appearances against a single opponent, netting in all six of his games against Bournemouth (8 goals).
  • Bournemouth are yet to win a league match against Manchester City - in 13 meetings, they've drawn twice and lost 11.
  • Jorgensen's strike for Huddersfield v Brighton on 55 seconds was the fastest goal scored in the Premier League since 31 January, when Christian Eriksen netted after 11 seconds for Tottenham v Manchester United.
  • Brighton's Florin Andone is the first player to score on his first Premier League start for the Seagulls.
  • Crystal Palace mustered 29 shots in the game, more than they have managed in any Premier League game since 2003-04.
  • Burnley have enjoyed just two wins in their past 19 Premier League games (D5 L12), after winning five in a row before that run.
  • Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Jamie Vardy has won more penalties in the Premier League than any other player (14).
  • Leicester have won all five of their home Premier League matches against Watford, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once.
  • Newcastle have lost six of their opening eight Premier League games at St James' Park this season (W2) - the Magpies last suffered as many defeats in their opening eight home league games of a season during the 1953-54 campaign (P8 W2 D0 L6).
  • West Ham's Javier Hernandez has scored 48 Premier League goals, with all of those strikes coming from inside of the box - only Tim Cahill (56) has scored more goals in the competition with 100% of them coming from inside of the box.

