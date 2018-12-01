Premier League quick stats: Sterling, Palace, Vardy, Jorgensen, Hernandez

Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League after seeing off a spirited Bournemouth with a 3-1 win at Etihad Stadium.

Crystal Palace earned their first home win of the season with a 2-0 victory over struggling Burnley, while Leicester moved up to seventh courtesy of another 2-0 scoreline, this time over Watford.

Newcastle's three-game unbeaten run ended when they were beaten 3-0 at home by West Ham, while Huddersfield had Steven Mounie sent off and threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 at home to Brighton.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats...