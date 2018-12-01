Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Hull City 3.
Queens Park Rangers 2-3 Hull City: Jarrod Bowen scores twice in nervy Tigers win
Jarrod Bowen scored two and created a third as Hull City climbed out of the Championship relegation zone with an entertaining win at Queens Park Rangers.
A fine left-footed finish from Bowen and a header from Markus Henriksen put Nigel Adkins' side two goals up inside 25 minutes, before Pawel Wszolek halved the deficit for QPR.
Bowen's second-half effort looked to have sealed the win for Hull before a Luke Freeman goal in injury time ensured a nervous finish for the visitors.
QPR will look back ruefully on a series of missed chances at the end of the first-half, but Steve McClaren's side found opposition goalkeeper David Marshall in good form.
Hull began positively and took the lead when Bowen latched on to a Frazier Campbell flick-on before cutting inside and slotting past Joe Lumley.
Henriksen headed home a Bowen corner to double the visitors' lead, before QPR came back into the game when Angel Rangel crossed for Wszolek to slide the ball home.
The Spanish full-back then came within inches of drawing QPR level with a spectacular 30-yard drive that rebounded off the bar, before Hull goalkeeper Marshall was forced into a series of saves as the Londoners finished the half strongly.
Bowen capped a fine individual performance with a second goal to restore Hull's two-goal lead with twenty minutes remaining following neat link-up play with Kamil Grosicki.
Freeman pulled a goal back in stoppage time but Hull, who have now lost just one of their past six games, held on to climb to 19th in the table.
Line-ups
QPR
- 13Lumley
- 22RangelSubstituted forSmithat 73'minutes
- 37Leistner
- 33LynchBooked at 87mins
- 3BidwellBooked at 78mins
- 21Luongo
- 5CameronSubstituted forHemedat 63'minutes
- 23WszolekSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 86'minutes
- 10Eze
- 7Freeman
- 32Wells
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 2Furlong
- 8Cousins
- 11Scowen
- 16Hemed
- 17Smith
- 20Osayi-Samuel
Hull
- 1Marshall
- 17Kane
- 35Elphick
- 5BurkeSubstituted forde Wijsat 45'minutes
- 2LichajSubstituted forMcKenzieat 45'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 22Henriksen
- 18BattyBooked at 73mins
- 14GrosickiSubstituted forMazuchat 74'minutes
- 16Irvine
- 25Campbell
Substitutes
- 3Mazuch
- 4de Wijs
- 6Stewart
- 12Long
- 19Keane
- 27McKenzie
- 29Martin
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 13,824
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Hull City 3.
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Hull City 3. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Todd Kane with a cross.
Booking
Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel replaces Pawel Wszolek.
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.
Offside, Hull City. Jackson Irvine tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.
Foul by Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers).
Robbie McKenzie (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Todd Kane (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fraizer Campbell.
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Booking
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers).
Daniel Batty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordy de Wijs (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomer Hemed.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Ondrej Mazuch replaces Kamil Grosicki.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Matt Smith replaces Angel Rangel.
Booking
Daniel Batty (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Hull City 3. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
Attempt missed. Todd Kane (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommy Elphick with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Angel Rangel.