Queens Park Rangers 2-3 Hull City: Jarrod Bowen scores twice in nervy Tigers win

Bowen has now scored six goals this season

Jarrod Bowen scored two and created a third as Hull City climbed out of the Championship relegation zone with an entertaining win at Queens Park Rangers.

A fine left-footed finish from Bowen and a header from Markus Henriksen put Nigel Adkins' side two goals up inside 25 minutes, before Pawel Wszolek halved the deficit for QPR.

Bowen's second-half effort looked to have sealed the win for Hull before a Luke Freeman goal in injury time ensured a nervous finish for the visitors.

QPR will look back ruefully on a series of missed chances at the end of the first-half, but Steve McClaren's side found opposition goalkeeper David Marshall in good form.

Hull began positively and took the lead when Bowen latched on to a Frazier Campbell flick-on before cutting inside and slotting past Joe Lumley.

Henriksen headed home a Bowen corner to double the visitors' lead, before QPR came back into the game when Angel Rangel crossed for Wszolek to slide the ball home.

The Spanish full-back then came within inches of drawing QPR level with a spectacular 30-yard drive that rebounded off the bar, before Hull goalkeeper Marshall was forced into a series of saves as the Londoners finished the half strongly.

Bowen capped a fine individual performance with a second goal to restore Hull's two-goal lead with twenty minutes remaining following neat link-up play with Kamil Grosicki.

Freeman pulled a goal back in stoppage time but Hull, who have now lost just one of their past six games, held on to climb to 19th in the table.