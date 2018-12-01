Ed Balls: Norwich City chairman to stand down on Boxing Day
Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls is to stand down as chairman of Championship leaders Norwich City.
The 51-year-old former Labour MP will leave the role on Boxing Day after three years in post.
He will also stand down as a director of the Canaries but will become a club ambassador and vice-president.
"Having had to accept several decades ago that I would never play for Norwich City, it's been the next best thing to serve as the chairman," said Balls.
"I've regarded every moment as a privilege. But the three-year anniversary of my appointment on Boxing Day is now the right time for me to stand down."