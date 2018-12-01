Ed Balls: Norwich City chairman to stand down on Boxing Day

Ed Balls
Ed Balls will join actor. writer and broadcaster Stephen Fry as an ambassador of Norwich

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls is to stand down as chairman of Championship leaders Norwich City.

The 51-year-old former Labour MP will leave the role on Boxing Day after three years in post.

He will also stand down as a director of the Canaries but will become a club ambassador and vice-president.

"Having had to accept several decades ago that I would never play for Norwich City, it's been the next best thing to serve as the chairman," said Balls.

"I've regarded every moment as a privilege. But the three-year anniversary of my appointment on Boxing Day is now the right time for me to stand down."

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3Middlesbrough209832213935
4West Brom19104541271434
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Preston205783135-422
18Brentford195683028221
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Bolton2046101326-1318
23Millwall1945102332-917
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC