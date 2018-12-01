Ed Balls: Norwich City chairman to stand down on Boxing Day

Ed Balls will join actor. writer and broadcaster Stephen Fry as an ambassador of Norwich

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls is to stand down as chairman of Championship leaders Norwich City.

The 51-year-old former Labour MP will leave the role on Boxing Day after three years in post.

He will also stand down as a director of the Canaries but will become a club ambassador and vice-president.

"Having had to accept several decades ago that I would never play for Norwich City, it's been the next best thing to serve as the chairman," said Balls.

"I've regarded every moment as a privilege. But the three-year anniversary of my appointment on Boxing Day is now the right time for me to stand down."