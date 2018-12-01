Leicester v Watford: Fans thanked for Srivaddhanaprabha banners

Watford fans' GoFundMe page far surpassed it's £800 target for the banners

Watford fans were given free food and drink at their Leicester game as a thank you from City's vice chairman Aiywatt Srivaddhanaprabha, after they held aloft banners dedicated to his late father.

Former City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash in October.

Hornets fan group The 1881 Movement raised £2,545 for the banners.

They read: "Thank you Vichai for allowing us all to dream."

During Saturday's game the group posted on Twitter: "As a thank you from @LCFC vice chairman Aiywatt (Vichai Son) for our banners, all food and drink are free. Compliments of the Vichai family. Amazing. @WatfordFC #watfordfc #footballfamily".

Addressing the banners on the same social media platform the previous day, the group said: "People have been questioning why we are taking 2 banners to Leicester tomorrow that are not #Watford related. Our answer is simple. We do things differently. We have respect when tragedy hits, and although we compete on the pitch tomorrow, our thoughts are with @LCFC at this time".

Having far surpassed their original £800 target for the banners, the group will be donating the surplus funds to the Foxes Foundation - recently renamed The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation - which helps people in need in the Leicester area.

Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha took control of City in 2010, and oversaw their promotion to the Premier League and their remarkable title win in 2016, having started the season at 5,000-1 to claim English football's top prize.