Irish Premiership: Ballymena beat Linfield to take over at top

Second-half goals by Cathair Friel and Leroy Millar gave Ballymena United a thrilling 2-1 win over Linfield which puts them top of the Irish Premiership.

Linfield, the overnight leaders, scored an early goal through striker Andrew Waterworth, but Ballymena hit back for a club record ninth win in a row.

United are two points ahead of Linfield with Glenavon a further point back after their draw with Institute.

Cliftonville beat Dungannon 5-1 while Ards drew 1-1 with Warrenpoint.

Glentoran drew 2-2 with Crusaders at the Oval in a game which saw three players sent-off in a drama-filled game.

Waterworth poked the ball home at the near post to give Linfield a fourth-minute lead in a pulsating game between the top two at the Showgrounds.

There were chances aplenty at both ends before United levelled on 52 minutes when Steven McCullough whipped in an inviting left-foot cross from the right and Cathair Friel found the net with a glancing header past Roy Carroll.

Eight minutes later Millar cut inside and dispatched a low left-foot effort for what turned out to be the winner.

Ballymena have now won seven straight Premiership games and have won 13 and drawn one of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

The Sky Blues have won their last four games on a scoreline of 2-1.

Cliftonville strikers Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly both helped themselves to doubles as the Reds belied their recent inconsistent form to end Dungannon's sequence of four outings unbeaten.

Jamie Harney headed into his own net in the second minute to put the Swifts in front but their lead lasted just three minutes as Rory Donnelly equalised with a header.

Chris Curran's spectacular long-range right-foot effort flew past Alex Moore to nudge the hosts ahead, with Gormley grabbing his first of the game to make it 3-1 at the interval.

Front pair Gormley and Donnelly were both on target again after the break as Barry Gray's men ran out comfortable winners.

Stephen Murray scored Glenavon's opener in the sixth minute at Mourneview Park but Joe McCready restored parity for the visitors within two minutes.

Mark Scoltock and Andrew Mitchell netted before half-time, Michael McCrudden continued his prolific goalscoring form for 'Stute after the break and Conor McCloskey earned a point for his side four minutes from time.

After a goal-less first half at Bangor, Michael McLellan fired in the opening goal for Ards five minutes after the resumption but soon after Eamon Scannell fired into the top corner to secure a point for Warrenpoint.

Bottom club Ards move to within three points of Newry City at the basement.

