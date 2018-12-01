Three sent off as Glentoran draw 2-2 with Crusaders

Media playback is not supported on this device Glentoran battle to draw 2-2 against Crusaders at The Oval

Three players were sent off in the first half as Glentoran drew 2-2 at home to Irish Premiership champions Crusaders in a fiery Belfast derby.

Latvian referee Andris Treimanis, doing the game as part of an IFA exchange scheme, dismissed Crues defender Kyle Owens for two yellow card offences.

Then, when a mass brawl developed, Rory Patterson of Crusaders and Glentoran's John McGuigan were also dismissed.

The melee came after a tackle by Glens' Marcus Kane on Paul Heatley.

Paul Heatley and Rory Patterson scored for Crusaders with Glentoran twice equalising through John Herron and Robbie McDaid.

Kyle Owens was the first player sent off at the Oval

Officials from both clubs were unhappy with the 33-year-old referee Treimanis.

But they could face further punishment when Irish Football Association disciplinary chiefs investigate the unseemly scenes which happened just before half-time.

"That was the worst refereeing performance I have seen in 30 years of being in football," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"You really had to be here to see it to believe it.

"I blame the IFA for organising these exchange programmes.

"I don't blame the referee, in fact I felt sorry for him in the end.

"It was farcical and it's not fair on the teams. Our association needs to apologise. It was embarrassing.

Latvian officials took charge of the Irish Premiership match between Belfast clubs Glentoran and Crusaders

Glentoran manager Ronnie McFall said: "When you bring referees in from different countries they are not used to our culture and it is difficult for them - that was evident from start to finish.

"It was disappointing for both sides.

"I thought we were better than Crusaders in the first half especially, but if you had have offered me a draw before the game I would have been happy with it."