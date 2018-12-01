Curtis Davies: Derby County defender out for six months with ruptured Achilles

Curtis Davies, who has made 53 Derby appearances, singed a contract extension in July

Derby defender Curtis Davies has said his season is "pretty much" over as he will undergo surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who is contracted with the Rams until 2020, suffered the injury in Derby's 2-1 defeat at Stoke.

In a blog, Davies said he will be out for at least six months having previously dealt with the same injury 10 years ago as an Aston Villa player.

"I have tried to remain positive from the moment it happened," he wrote.

"I'm focusing on what I can do whilst I'm out of action and trying to be proactive, rather than worrying about what I'm missing out on."

Davies also said the career-ending heart condition which his former West Brom and Luton team-mate Leon Barnett was diagnosed with recently has put his own set-back into "perspective".