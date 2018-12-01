Scottish League Two: Edinburgh City stay top, Peterhead strengthen place in second

Scott Shepherd got one of Edinburgh City's goals at home to Queen's Park

Edinburgh City maintained their two-point lead at the top of Scottish League Two with a 2-0 home win over Queen's Park.

Second-placed Peterhead moved five points clear of Clyde by beating Annan Athletic 2-1 as Clyde drew 3-3 with Berwick Rangers.

Clyde had trailed 3-0 against Berwick, who slip to ninth.

Basement side Albion Rovers drew 1-1 with Cowdenbeath while Stirling Albion thumped Elgin City 5-2.

Blair Henderson and Scott Shepherd fired Edinburgh into a comfortable half-time lead and Dominic McLaren's second-half red card for two bookings completed Queen's Park's misery.

Peterhead were made to work for their win with Tony Wallace's penalty for Annan cancelling out Derek Lyle's early opener but Russell McLean's late strike ensured the points stayed at Balmoor.

A trialist scored Berwick's first two goals and a Paul Willis free-kick had them three up at the break. However, David Goodwillie, Dylan Cogill and John Rankin replied for Clyde in the second half.

Jamie Gallagher's 10th-minute penalty gave Albion Rovers the lead but Cowdenbeath levelled with a spot-kick of their own from Josh Skelly and survived a late red card shown to Robbie Buchanan for serious foul play.

Stirling extended their unbeaten run to four matches with an emphatic comeback win at home to 10-man Elgin.

Kerr Hay and Shane Sutherland got Elgin two up after 19 minutes but Stirling hit back through Darren Smith, Neil McLaughlin and Dylan Mackin before the break.

Elgin's Jordan Lowdon was shown a red card for serious foul play just before the hour-mark and the hosts took full advantage, with Smith grabbing his second and Dominic Docherty adding another.