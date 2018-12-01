Scottish League One: Leaders Arbroath win again as Dumbarton climb table

Bobby Linn has now scored 13 times this season

Arbroath remain 10 points clear at the top of Scottish League One, despite briefly being behind against bottom side Stenhousemuir.

The Gayfield side recovered to win 5-2 while nearest challengers Raith Rovers beat Airdrieonians 2-0.

Jim Duffy's Dumbarton moved out of the bottom two by beating Brechin City 4-1, which sent Brechin second bottom.

Stranraer enjoyed a 2-1 win at home to Forfar Athletic while Montrose beat promotion hopefuls East Fife 2-0.

At Gayfield, Mark McGuigan put the visitors into a shock 21st-minute lead with a smart finish but Omar Kader's effort, two from Bobby Linn and one each from Colin Hamilton and Ryan McCord gave Arbroath their five-goal haul before McGuigan's second for the visitors.

Kevin Nisbet and Liam Buchanan scored fist-half goals for Raith at home to Airdrie while Euan Henderson's goal and Martin Rennie's penalty for Montrose consigned East Fife to a home defeat.

All of the goals between Dumbarton and Brechin came in the second half with Calum Gallagher and Ross Forbes' free-kicks and a Dominic Thomas effort putting the Sons in command before Jordan Sinclair pulled one back and Gallagher got his second late on.

Luke Donnelly and Connor McManus earned Stranraer victory against fourth-placed Forfar, with John Baird's late penalty reducing the deficit for the visitors.