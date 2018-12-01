Kilmarnock: Rugby Park side to investigate power failure in Hibs game

Fears the match may have to be abandoned eventually subsided

Kilmarnock are to investigate the two power failures that caused their Scottish Premiership home fixture with Hibernian to be temporarily halted.

The lights first went out nine minutes into the second half and referee Craig Thomson sent the players off the pitch.

They returned after 15 minutes only for Rugby Park to fall into darkness for a second time with 13 minutes to play.

Again the light returned and the players returned to finish the game, with Kilmarnock easing to a 3-0 win.

The result moved them to second in the division - one point behind leaders Celtic - with another home game against Livingston to come on Wednesday.

"I think there would have been a problem if the lights had gone off for a third time," said manager Steve Clarke.

"When they go off you have to let the system cool and then trip them back in. I don't think the referee would have let them on again so the last 25 minutes were a little more nervous than usual."