First Half ends, Dundee 1, Rangers 1.
Dundee v Rangers
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 23Boyle
- 5KusungaBooked at 42mins
- 3RalphBooked at 20mins
- 27Curran
- 4Woods
- 8Kamara
- 17Miller
- 18McGowan
- 20Miller
Substitutes
- 12Parish
- 14Nabi
- 15Inniss
- 19Kallman
- 28Spence
- 45Moore
- 47Lambert
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 3Worrall
- 16Halliday
- 18Rossiter
- 8JackBooked at 14mins
- 14Kent
- 21Candeias
- 11LaffertyBooked at 43mins
- 35Grezda
Substitutes
- 10Ejaria
- 13Foderingham
- 17McCrorie
- 19Katic
- 23Coulibaly
- 31Barisic
- 40Middleton
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Genséric Kusunga (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Boyle.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Eros Grezda.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).
Calvin Miller (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eros Grezda (Rangers).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Jesse Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Rossiter (Rangers).
Attempt saved. Kenny Miller (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Rangers 1. Andy Halliday (Rangers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Dismissal
Nathan Ralph (Dundee) is shown the red card.
Daniel Candeias (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Ralph (Dundee).
Foul by Jesse Curran (Dundee).
Jordan Rossiter (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Calvin Miller (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Jack (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Attempt missed. Jordan Rossiter (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Rangers 0. Kenny Miller (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Ralph.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
- Dundee have won both of their past two home league games against Rangers by a 2-1 scoreline; they had never beaten them at home in their previous 14 such games (D4 L10).
- There has not been a draw between these two sides in the top flight since May 2003 (2-2), with Rangers winning 11 and losing two of the 13 clashes in the competition since then.
- After beating Hamilton 4-0 in midweek, Dundee will be looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time this season.
- Rangers have won their past three away league games - they were winless in eight such matches prior to this (D5 L3).
- Suspended Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in five goals in his four league games against Dundee for Rangers (three goals, two assists); against no other side has he had a hand in more in the Scottish Premiership (level with Hamilton Academical).