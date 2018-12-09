Scottish Premiership
Dundee1Rangers1

Dundee v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 23Boyle
  • 5KusungaBooked at 42mins
  • 3RalphBooked at 20mins
  • 27Curran
  • 4Woods
  • 8Kamara
  • 17Miller
  • 18McGowan
  • 20Miller

Substitutes

  • 12Parish
  • 14Nabi
  • 15Inniss
  • 19Kallman
  • 28Spence
  • 45Moore
  • 47Lambert

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Worrall
  • 16Halliday
  • 18Rossiter
  • 8JackBooked at 14mins
  • 14Kent
  • 21Candeias
  • 11LaffertyBooked at 43mins
  • 35Grezda

Substitutes

  • 10Ejaria
  • 13Foderingham
  • 17McCrorie
  • 19Katic
  • 23Coulibaly
  • 31Barisic
  • 40Middleton
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Dundee 1, Rangers 1.

Booking

Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Genséric Kusunga (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Boyle.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Eros Grezda.

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).

Calvin Miller (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eros Grezda (Rangers).

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

Jesse Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Rossiter (Rangers).

Attempt saved. Kenny Miller (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 1, Rangers 1. Andy Halliday (Rangers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Dismissal

Nathan Ralph (Dundee) is shown the red card.

Daniel Candeias (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathan Ralph (Dundee).

Foul by Jesse Curran (Dundee).

Jordan Rossiter (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Calvin Miller (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ryan Jack (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).

Attempt missed. Jordan Rossiter (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 1, Rangers 0. Kenny Miller (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Ralph.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

  • Dundee have won both of their past two home league games against Rangers by a 2-1 scoreline; they had never beaten them at home in their previous 14 such games (D4 L10).
  • There has not been a draw between these two sides in the top flight since May 2003 (2-2), with Rangers winning 11 and losing two of the 13 clashes in the competition since then.
  • After beating Hamilton 4-0 in midweek, Dundee will be looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time this season.
  • Rangers have won their past three away league games - they were winless in eight such matches prior to this (D5 L3).
  • Suspended Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in five goals in his four league games against Dundee for Rangers (three goals, two assists); against no other side has he had a hand in more in the Scottish Premiership (level with Hamilton Academical).

Sunday 9th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1510323682833
2Rangers1694338142431
3Kilmarnock179442517831
4Hearts179352319430
5St Johnstone168442020028
6Livingston167451713425
7Aberdeen157351715224
8Hibernian166552619723
9Motherwell164391626-1015
10Hamilton1741121237-2513
11Dundee1623111333-209
12St Mirren1723121234-229
View full Scottish Premiership table

