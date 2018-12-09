The FA Women's Super League
Yeovil Town Ladies15:00West Ham Women
Venue: Avenue Stadium

Yeovil Town Ladies v West Ham United Women

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109014273527
2Man City Women118303362727
3B'ham City Women11713148622
4Chelsea Women10541115619
5Reading Women105231511417
6West Ham Women104151119-813
7Bristol City Women9324714-711
8Liverpool Women10307617-119
9Everton Ladies9126718-115
10Brighton Women10118724-174
11Yeovil Town Ladies10109630-243
