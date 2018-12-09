Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 23McManus
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 24WalshBooked at 17mins
- 25Wullaert
- 12Stanway
- 19WeirSubstituted forEmslieat 60'minutes
- 17Parris
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 4Bonner
- 9Bremer
- 11Beckie
- 14Morgan
- 16Park
- 22Emslie
B'ham City Women
- 29Hampton
- 23Scott
- 25Mannion
- 3Sargeant
- 6Harrop
- 7Arthur
- 4Ladd
- 11Quinn
- 37Staniforth
- 14Follis
- 15Wellings
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 8Mayling
- 18Scofield
- 21Hayles
- 30Berger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Claire Emslie replaces Caroline Weir.
Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Chloe Arthur.
Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women).
Offside, Manchester City Women. Ellie Roebuck tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Women).
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).
Offside, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).
Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerys Harrop.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Offside, Birmingham City Women. Chloe Arthur tries a through ball, but Charlie Wellings is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Meaghan Sargeant.
Booking
Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
