The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women1B'ham City Women0

Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 23McManus
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 24WalshBooked at 17mins
  • 25Wullaert
  • 12Stanway
  • 19WeirSubstituted forEmslieat 60'minutes
  • 17Parris

Substitutes

  • 1Bardsley
  • 4Bonner
  • 9Bremer
  • 11Beckie
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Park
  • 22Emslie

B'ham City Women

  • 29Hampton
  • 23Scott
  • 25Mannion
  • 3Sargeant
  • 6Harrop
  • 7Arthur
  • 4Ladd
  • 11Quinn
  • 37Staniforth
  • 14Follis
  • 15Wellings

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 8Mayling
  • 18Scofield
  • 21Hayles
  • 30Berger

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away2

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Claire Emslie replaces Caroline Weir.

Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Attempt saved. Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Chloe Arthur.

Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.

Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.

Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

Second Half

Second Half begins Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women).

Offside, Manchester City Women. Ellie Roebuck tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

Foul by Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Women).

Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).

Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).

Offside, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).

Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women).

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerys Harrop.

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Offside, Birmingham City Women. Chloe Arthur tries a through ball, but Charlie Wellings is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Meaghan Sargeant.

Booking

Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109014273527
2Man City Women118303362727
3B'ham City Women11713148622
4Chelsea Women10541115619
5Reading Women105231511417
6West Ham Women104151119-813
7Bristol City Women9324714-711
8Liverpool Women10307617-119
9Everton Ladies9126718-115
10Brighton Women10118724-174
11Yeovil Town Ladies10109630-243
