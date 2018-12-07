Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Diogo Jota scored his first Premier League goal in midweek. He was Wolves' top scorer last season with 17 Championship goals.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle are hopeful Kenedy and Paul Dummett will be fit to play but Isaac Hayden, Florian Lejeune and Karl Darlow are certain absentees.

Fabian Schar is banned after accruing five bookings but Matt Ritchie is available after suspension.

Wolves are boosted by the return of Ruben Neves following a one-game ban.

Leander Dendoncker made his league debut in their midweek win over Chelsea and could be set for an increased role, but Jonny Otto is still out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Wolves are rightly admired for their attacking verve, yet they have only scored three league goals more than Newcastle.

Although there is a huge gulf in the praise doled out to these teams, there are only two places between them in the table.

Newcastle's set-piece defending again failed them in midweek as Everton's equaliser came from a corner. They have now conceded a league-high 10 set-piece goals and need to rectify that and quick.

Wolves enjoyed one of their best results of the campaign against Chelsea on Wednesday, and Diogo Jota's first Premier League goal could be the start of a return to form for last season's top scorer.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "Wolves are a very good team - they have had the same manager for a while and have been playing the same way."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Apart from last weekend (against West Ham), Newcastle have been in decent form for the past few weeks, and I think they will get a draw here.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have never lost in six previous Premier League matches against Wolves, winning two and drawing four.

Both sides have scored in all six of those Premier League encounters - it is the competition's most-played fixture yet to produce a clean sheet.

Wolves are winless in 15 top-flight matches away to Newcastle, losing 10 of them, since a 4-3 victory in February 1959.

However, Wolves won 2-0 on their last league visit to St. James' Park, in the Championship in September 2016.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost six of their opening eight home league games, which is a joint-club record for this stage of the season.

Nine of the Magpies' 12 league goals have been scored in the first half.

Their only victory in the past 12 Premier League matches in the month of December came at West Ham last year.

Newcastle are one of three teams, along with Brighton and Burnley, not to have scored a league goal from outside the penalty area this season.

Rafael Benitez has not lost any of his 22 home Premier League matches against a promoted club, winning 16 of them.

Newcastle and Wolves are the only teams not to have had an English goalscorer this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers