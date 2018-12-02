Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Swansea, Hearts, Gerrard, Robinson, Leicester, Brown, Shinnie, Shankland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Swansea City are closing in on a deal to sign striker Lawrence Shankland, who has scored 26 goals in 23 games this season, and then send the 23-year-old back to Ayr United for the rest of the season. (Mail On Sunday)

Central defender Filip Benkovic says he wants to stay with Celtic until the end of the season despite suggestions that his form could persuade Leicester City to recall him from loan. (Scotland On Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers plans to hold signing talks with a January target after Sunday's League Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Congo centre-back Clevid Dikamona, who cancelled his contract with Israeli club Bnei Sakhnin before joining Hearts, has described signing for the Edinburgh outfit as a "miracle" and wants to stay put beyond next summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed director of football Mark Allen as a genius for signing Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor for free this summer. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Pepe Reina was the best goalkeeper he ever played with at Liverpool but suggests Ibrox number one Allan McGregor is on a par with the Spaniard. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is gearing up for another midfield battle with Scott Brown in the League Cup final at Hampden on Sunday and suggests his Celtic rival "probably hates me". (Sunday Mail)

Former Hearts chairman Lord George Foulkes has joined forces with Edinburgh MP Ian Murray and former SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson to call on the police to prevent Tommy Robinson from attending Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash against Rangers at Tynecastle. (Scotland On Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says there will be no celebration party for his side if they beat Aberdeen to win the League Cup on Sunday because experience has shown him that there could be problems in the next game. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has no plans to delve into the January transfer market following the arrival of 18 new players during the summer. (Sunday Herald)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says seeing his players improve gives him as much satisfaction as winning silverware as he looks to make it seven trophies out of seven as his side face Aberdeen in the League Cup final. (The National)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Scotland centre Huw Jones, who is out of contract in the summer, is ready to commit his future to Glasgow Warriors by signing a new despite being linked with a move to Leicester Tigers. (Scotland On Sunday)