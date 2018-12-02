Scotland face Belgium and Russia in Euro 2020 qualifying group

Michy Batshuayi was one of Belgium's scorers in a 4-0 win at Hampden in September

Scotland have been drawn with world number one ranked Belgium in the Euro 2020 qualifiers along with Russia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Alex McLeish's side, presently ranked 38th, were among the third seeds for the draw made in Dublin.

Belgium won 4-0 at Hampden in September when the sides last met in a friendly.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the finals, with Glasgow's Hampden Park being one of 12 host grounds around Europe.

McLeish's side are guaranteed a play-off semi-final place - provisionally against Finland at Hampden - should they not finish in the top two, after topping their Nations League group.

With World Cup semi-finalists Belgium strong favourites to top Group I, Scotland are likely to do be battling it out for second place with Russia, who reached the quarter-finals at this year's finals after hosting the tournament.

Stanislav Cherchesov's side are 10 places below the Scots in the world rankings but were seeded second for the draw based on their Nations League performance, having finished second in their League B group behind Sweden.

Cyprus, currently ranked 86, were relegated from Nations League C despite finishing above Slovenia in their group and behind Norway and Bulgaria.

Kazakhstan are ranked 120th and remain in Nations League D after finishing second in their section behind Georgia.

San Marino are the world's worst-ranked side, at 211, and finished bottom of their Nations League group without a point from their six games.

Euro 2020 qualifying groups

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, Macedonia, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J: Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein