Euro 2020 qualifiers: Wales face Croatia, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia

Ryan Giggs will hope to emulate predecessor Chris Coleman's success in guiding Wales to the 2016 Euros, where they reached the semi-finals

Wales will take on Croatia, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The top two teams from each of the 10 groups will qualify for the tournament, which is being held in 12 countries.

The qualifiers, condensed because of this year's Uefa Nations League group games, will take place between March and November 2019.

England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland also learned their group rivals.

For Euro 2020 no play-off place is on offer via the traditional qualifying process.

The play-offs will be contested by teams who finished top of their Nations League groups; Wales finished second behind Denmark in November, 2018.

However, if those teams guaranteed play-off places qualify automatically, the next best ranked sides from the Nations League take their place.

Croatia were the top seeds in the group and reached the 2018 World Cup finals after beating England in the semi-finals before losing to France.

Full Euro 2020 qualifiers draw

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo.

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg.

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus.

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar.

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan.

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta.

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, Macedonia, Latvia.

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra.

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino.

Group J: Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein.