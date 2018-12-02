Euro 2020 draw: NI manager Michael O'Neill upbeat despite tough qualifier draw

Josh Magennis and Mats Hummels in action during Northern Ireland's 3-1 defeat by Germany in Belfast in October 2017

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is remaining positive despite being drawn with the Netherlands and Germany in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

NI will also face Estonia and Belarus.

"There are groups out there I'd rather be in. The draw could have been kinder to us but we have good games to look forward to and we'll aspire to do as best we can," said O'Neill.

"It will be very tough but we will welcome two massive teams to Belfast for home games."

Germany dropped into pot two for the draw in Dublin after suffering relegation in the Uefa Nations League.

The Republic of Ireland had initially been drawn in Group C but were handed a reprieve as the group already contained two of the 12 host nations for Euro 2020.

"We are capable of beating anyone in Belfast. The crowd will be a big factor - they have a big role to play and can help give us momentum," added O'Neill.

"We must continue to maintain the development of our team and our co-efficient, also develop our young players who will now have the chance to play some of the best teams in Europe."

Northern Ireland finished second behind Germany in their qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup, losing both home and away to the then world champions.

The Netherlands have missed out on qualification for the last two major tournaments - Euro 2016 in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia - but finished ahead of France and Germany in their Nations League pool.

Northern Ireland have played the Netherlands four times in World Cup qualifying fixtures, winning one, losing one and drawing two.

The countries last met in a competitive fixture in 1977 but the Dutch ran out 6-0 winners in their last meeting in a friendly in June 2012.