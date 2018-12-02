Roma 2-2 Inter Milan: Aleksandar Kolarov rescues point for hosts

From the section

Aleksandar Kolarov has scored three league goals this season, his best return since 2006-07

Inter Milan missed the chance to go second in Serie A after an entertaining draw with Roma.

Roma's Alessandro Florenzi hit the post before Keita Balde volleyed in Danilo D'Ambrosio's cross for an Inter lead.

Cengiz Under hit an excellent 25-yard equaliser but Mauro Icardi headed in Marcelo Brozovic's corner to put the visitors ahead again.

Roma rescued a point which moved them up to seventh from Aleksandar Kolarov's penalty after a Brozovic handball.

Third-placed Inter are 11 points behind unbeaten Juventus going into Friday's meeting between the sides in Turin.