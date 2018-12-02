Match ends, Roma 2, Inter Milan 2.
Roma 2-2 Inter Milan: Aleksandar Kolarov rescues point for hosts
Inter Milan missed the chance to go second in Serie A after an entertaining draw with Roma.
Roma's Alessandro Florenzi hit the post before Keita Balde volleyed in Danilo D'Ambrosio's cross for an Inter lead.
Cengiz Under hit an excellent 25-yard equaliser but Mauro Icardi headed in Marcelo Brozovic's corner to put the visitors ahead again.
Roma rescued a point which moved them up to seventh from Aleksandar Kolarov's penalty after a Brozovic handball.
Third-placed Inter are 11 points behind unbeaten Juventus going into Friday's meeting between the sides in Turin.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 18SantonSubstituted forKluivertat 69'minutes
- 44Manolas
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 11KolarovBooked at 79mins
- 4Cristante
- 42Nzonzi
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forPastoreat 83'minutes
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forPerottiat 77'minutes
- 24Florenzi
- 14Schick
Substitutes
- 3Pellegrini
- 8Perotti
- 15Marcano
- 27Pastore
- 34Kluivert
- 53Riccardi
- 60Celar
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 6de Vrij
- 37Skriniar
- 18AsamoahBooked at 48mins
- 20ValeroSubstituted forVecinoat 80'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 15João Mário
- 11KeitaSubstituted forPolitanoat 62'minutes
- 9Icardi
- 44PerisicSubstituted forMartínezat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vrsaljko
- 5Gagliardini
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 13Ranocchia
- 16Politano
- 23Miranda
- 27Padelli
- 87Candreva
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 2, Inter Milan 2.
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Steven Nzonzi (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Inter Milan. Milan Skriniar tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Javier Pastore.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Patrik Schick (Roma) because of an injury.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Javier Pastore replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Offside, Roma. Justin Kluivert tries a through ball, but Diego Perotti is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez replaces Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Borja Valero.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Juan Jesus (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.
Hand ball by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, Inter Milan 2. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.
Penalty conceded by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Justin Kluivert replaces Davide Santon.
Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, Inter Milan 2. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Politano.