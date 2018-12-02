Italian Serie A
Roma 2-2 Inter Milan: Aleksandar Kolarov rescues point for hosts

Aleksandar Kolarov
Aleksandar Kolarov has scored three league goals this season, his best return since 2006-07

Inter Milan missed the chance to go second in Serie A after an entertaining draw with Roma.

Roma's Alessandro Florenzi hit the post before Keita Balde volleyed in Danilo D'Ambrosio's cross for an Inter lead.

Cengiz Under hit an excellent 25-yard equaliser but Mauro Icardi headed in Marcelo Brozovic's corner to put the visitors ahead again.

Roma rescued a point which moved them up to seventh from Aleksandar Kolarov's penalty after a Brozovic handball.

Third-placed Inter are 11 points behind unbeaten Juventus going into Friday's meeting between the sides in Turin.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Olsen
  • 18SantonSubstituted forKluivertat 69'minutes
  • 44Manolas
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11KolarovBooked at 79mins
  • 4Cristante
  • 42Nzonzi
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forPastoreat 83'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forPerottiat 77'minutes
  • 24Florenzi
  • 14Schick

Substitutes

  • 3Pellegrini
  • 8Perotti
  • 15Marcano
  • 27Pastore
  • 34Kluivert
  • 53Riccardi
  • 60Celar
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 18AsamoahBooked at 48mins
  • 20ValeroSubstituted forVecinoat 80'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 15João Mário
  • 11KeitaSubstituted forPolitanoat 62'minutes
  • 9Icardi
  • 44PerisicSubstituted forMartínezat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Vecino
  • 10Martínez
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 16Politano
  • 23Miranda
  • 27Padelli
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home15
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 2, Inter Milan 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 2, Inter Milan 2.

Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Steven Nzonzi (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Inter Milan. Milan Skriniar tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrik Schick.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Javier Pastore.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Patrik Schick (Roma) because of an injury.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).

Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Javier Pastore replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Offside, Roma. Justin Kluivert tries a through ball, but Diego Perotti is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez replaces Ivan Perisic.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Borja Valero.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Juan Jesus (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.

Hand ball by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 2, Inter Milan 2. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.

Penalty conceded by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Justin Kluivert replaces Davide Santon.

Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 1, Inter Milan 2. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Jesus.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd December 2018

  • RomaRoma2Inter MilanInter Milan2
  • AC MilanAC Milan2ParmaParma1
  • FrosinoneFrosinone1CagliariCagliari1
  • SassuoloSassuolo0UdineseUdinese0
  • TorinoTorino2GenoaGenoa1
  • ChievoChievo1LazioLazio1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus1413103182340
2Napoli1392226131329
3Inter Milan1492327121529
4AC Milan147432418625
5Lazio147342016424
6Torino145631916321
7Roma145542418620
8Sassuolo145542119220
9Parma146261518-320
10Sampdoria145452117419
11Atalanta135352517818
12Fiorentina144641813518
13Cagliari143741317-416
14Genoa144371929-1015
15SPAL144281323-1014
16Udinese143471218-613
17Empoli143471725-813
18Bologna142571222-1011
19Frosinone141581129-188
20Chievo140591131-202
View full Italian Serie A table

