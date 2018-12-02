Bordeaux 2-2 Paris St-Germain: Champions' 100% Ligue 1 run comes to end

Andreas Cornelius is on loan at Bordeaux from Atalanta

Paris St-Germain dropped points for the first time in Ligue 1 this season and lost Neymar to injury as they drew with Bordeaux.

Neymar volleyed in Dani Alves' cross but later came off with an apparent groin injury.

Jimmy Briand equalised but Kylian Mbappe ran onto Julian Draxler's pass to put PSG ahead again.

Former Cardiff striker Andreas Cornelius headed in a late equaliser to end PSG's 14-game winning league start.

Mbappe immediately held his hamstring and signalled to be replaced after scoring his goal - but he played on for the rest of the game, without appearing to struggle.

PSG midfielder Angel di Maria hit the post and bar either side of the break.

Their 14-game winning start was a record for any of Europe's top five leagues - and they still sit 14 points clear of second-placed Montpellier.

The result happened on the same day as PSV Eindhoven lost their 100% start in the Dutch Eredivisie in the 14th game.