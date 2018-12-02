Match ends, Girona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Catalans deny Atletico chance to go top
-
- From the section European Football
Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go top of La Liga after drawing at Girona.
Girona striker Cristhian Stuani struck the opener from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Jan Oblak, becoming the league's leading goalscorer in the process with 11 for the season.
English youngster Patrick Roberts was lively throughout and it was his pass to Stuani that led to the penalty.
Atletico were on course for a first domestic defeat since 1 September but Jonas Ramalho's own goal denied Girona.
Diego Costa expertly controlled Angel Correa's long ball on the edge of the area but Ramalho turned the ball past his goalkeeper while trying to intercept.
Atletico were lacklustre for large spells although Saul did hit the crossbar in the first half and also forced a great save from Gorka Iraizoz.
Sevilla remain as La Liga leaders but Barcelona can replace them if they avoid defeat against Villarreal in the early evening game.
Line-ups
Girona
- 13BonoSubstituted forIraizozat 72'minutes
- 4Ramalho
- 2Bernardo
- 15Ramírez López
- 29Porro
- 8Pons
- 23GarcíaSubstituted forFernándezat 83'minutes
- 6Granell Nogué
- 10García
- 17RobertsSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 66'minutes
- 7Stuani
Substitutes
- 1Iraizoz
- 5Alcalá
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 12Soares de Paulo
- 19Lozano
- 22Doumbia
- 34Fernández
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4AriasSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 74'minutes
- 15Savic
- 21Hernández
- 8SaúlBooked at 89mins
- 6KokeBooked at 41mins
- 5ParteyBooked at 72mins
- 14HernándezSubstituted forCorreaat 64'minutes
- 11Lemar
- 7GriezmannBooked at 17mins
- 19Diego CostaBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 9N Kalinic
- 10Correa
- 18Gelson Martins
- 23Machín Pérez
- 35Montero
- 43Moya
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 12,104
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Girona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja García.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
Attempt saved. Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).
Pedro Porro (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jonás Ramalho (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álex Granell with a cross.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Pere Pons (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Aleix García.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jonás Ramalho, Girona. Girona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Offside, Girona. Álex Granell tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a headed pass.
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pere Pons (Girona).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gelson Martins replaces Santiago Arias.
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.
Booking
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).