Match ends, Feyenoord 2, PSV Eindhoven 1.
Feyenoord 2-1 PSV Eindhoven: Champions' perfect start to Eredivisie season ends
Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven's 100% start to the Eredivisie season came to an end as they were beaten by Feyenoord in their 14th game.
Nicolai Jorgensen gave Feyenoord the lead with a strike from outside the box which went in off the post.
And Sam Larsson added a second with a fine 25-yard strike.
Steven Bergwijn pulled one back after showing some good pace before slotting home, and teenager Donyell Malen missed two chances to equalise.
Despite their remarkable start, PSV are now only two points above second-placed Ajax, who beat ADO Den Haag 5-1 earlier on Sunday.
It marked a first league defeat in the managerial career of Mark van Bommel, who took over at PSV in the summer.
Their season has not gone so well in other competitions - they have been knocked out of the Champions League and the Dutch Cup and lost the Dutch Super Cup.
Line-ups
Feyenoord
- 22Bijlow
- 4St. Juste
- 3van BeekBooked at 26mins
- 6van der Heijden
- 15MalaciaBooked at 68mins
- 28Toornstra
- 8ClasieSubstituted forAyoubat 63'minutes
- 10Vilhena
- 19Berghuis
- 9N JørgensenSubstituted forVenteat 44'minutes
- 11Larsson
Substitutes
- 1Vermeer
- 2Nieuwkoop
- 13Delle
- 17Sinisterra
- 18Ayoub
- 20Tapia
- 27El Hankouri
- 29Verdonk
- 32van Persie
- 34Vente
- 38Geertruida
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 5Schwaab
- 4ViergeverBooked at 15mins
- 6Angelino
- 18RosarioBooked at 52mins
- 7PereiroSubstituted forMalenat 45'minutes
- 8HendrixSubstituted forGutiérrezat 68'minutes
- 11Lozano
- 9de Jong
- 17Bergwijn
Substitutes
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 3Behich
- 10Romero
- 13Room
- 14Malen
- 16Rigo
- 20Sainsbury
- 23Ramselaar
- 25Gutiérrez
- 31van Osch
- 32Sadilek
- 47Mauro Júnior
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
- Attendance:
- 47,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Feyenoord 2, PSV Eindhoven 1.
Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord).
Foul by Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven).
Jan-Arie van der Heijden (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).
Dylan Vente (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).
Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Schwaab (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hirving Lozano following a set piece situation.
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jan-Arie van der Heijden (Feyenoord).
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luuk de Jong.
Attempt missed. Angeliño (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hirving Lozano following a set piece situation.
Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yassin Ayoub (Feyenoord).
Attempt missed. Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
Foul by Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord).
Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Erick Gutiérrez.
Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven).
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 2, PSV Eindhoven 1. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erick Gutiérrez.
Foul by Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord).
Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Angeliño.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Erick Gutiérrez replaces Jorrit Hendrix.
Booking
Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord).
Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord).
Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Larsson.
Foul by Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord).
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Yassin Ayoub replaces Jordy Clasie because of an injury.