Feyenoord 2-1 PSV Eindhoven: Champions' perfect start to Eredivisie season ends

Feyenoord are third in the table, 10 points behind PSV

Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven's 100% start to the Eredivisie season came to an end as they were beaten by Feyenoord in their 14th game.

Nicolai Jorgensen gave Feyenoord the lead with a strike from outside the box which went in off the post.

And Sam Larsson added a second with a fine 25-yard strike.

Steven Bergwijn pulled one back after showing some good pace before slotting home, and teenager Donyell Malen missed two chances to equalise.

Despite their remarkable start, PSV are now only two points above second-placed Ajax, who beat ADO Den Haag 5-1 earlier on Sunday.

It marked a first league defeat in the managerial career of Mark van Bommel, who took over at PSV in the summer.

Their season has not gone so well in other competitions - they have been knocked out of the Champions League and the Dutch Cup and lost the Dutch Super Cup.

