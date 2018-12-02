Scotland 'have a good fighting chance' of Euro qualification - Alex McLeish

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland 'have a good fighting chance' of Euro qualification - McLeish

Scotland have "a good fighting chance" of reaching Euro 2020 by finishing in the top two of qualifying Group I, believes head coach Alex McLeish.

They face Belgium, Russia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino in the group.

The third seeds can still qualify through the Nations League play-offs, but McLeish hopes that is not required.

"We'd like to be inspired by smaller countries who went to the Euros last time as third and fourth seeds, like Northern Ireland and Albania," he said.

"We want to usurp the teams ranked above us."

World Cup semi-finalists and top seeds Belgium will be clear favourites to win the group and McLeish accepts it could come down to a battle for second.

The world's top-ranked side hammered Scotland 4-0 in a Hampden friendly in September.

"They scored four breakaways, so maybe we can arrest that next time round," McLeish joked.

"But we'd also like to think, when Belgium travel to Russia, when Belgium come to Glasgow, that they get a tougher game than maybe they did the last time.

"We gifted them it a wee bit, but there was some good elements of our game and we've improved since then.

"We have some great teams to play against, long journeys, but I'm confident about the group of players we have."

'Scotland are an evolving, emerging nation'

'Scotland are an evolving, emerging nation'

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez does not subscribe to the notion that Russia and the Scots will simply be scrapping for second.

"No, the qualification road is a long road, a lot of logistics," he told BBC Scotland, suggesting that the timing of games can have a bearing.

"I see Scotland as an evolving, emerging nation. We all know Russia had a fantastic World Cup and then Cyprus, who we know well from our World Cup qualifying group. They always have strong competition - the coach is very aware tactically.

"And Kazakhstan and San Marino - you always have to perform in any game. So I don't think it's as straightforward."

The former Everton manager does not believe the 4-0 friendly triumph over Scotland will have any bearing on the competitive fixtures to come.

"Obviously it's going to be a completely different game," he said. "The Scottish team under Alex McLeish has been developing, winning the Nations League group. Clearly this is a young team that is going to develop."

McLeish alluded to having a "spy in the camp" in Shaun Maloney, now part of Martinez's coaching set-up, but the Spaniard, who is married to a Scot, says he trusts him implicitly.

"Shaun has adapted really well in his role and it's been a joy to have him around the camp," he said. I'm sure he'll be very professional on the games.

"I had a disagreement with my daughter when we had to face England and now unfortunately it's going to be with my wife, which is always a harder battle to win."