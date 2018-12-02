Daniel James: Swansea City await news on winger's hamstring injury

Swansea had to play out the final minutes with 10 men against Derby as all three substitutes had been used when Daniel James was injured

Swansea City are waiting for news on the hamstring injury Daniel James picked up during their defeat to Derby County.

The 21-year-old winger limped off during the 2-1 Championship loss at Pride Park, but manager Graham Potter is hopeful it is not too serious.

"Dan just felt his hamstring," said Potter

"He has had problems before - he is a sprinter - but it was more that it didn't feel right than anything."

Potter also insists there are no fresh injury concerns over striker Wilfried Bony who was left out of the squad against Derby.

The Ivorian has made three substitute appearances having returned from a nine month lay-off with a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Bony played the second half against Norwich and a further 13 minutes in the week against West Brom.

"We thought it better to use Wilf off the bench in the two home games," Potter said.

"It's where we are with him at the moment - we are managing his workload.

"He can now be fresh now next week and get a good week's training under his belt."