Euro 2020 qualifiers: Who are Wales' opponents?

Ryan Giggs says he is 'relatively happy' with Wales' qualification group

The Euro 2020 qualifying campaign could be a defining one for Wales and their manager Ryan Giggs.

After scaling new heights with their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Wales missed out on this year's World Cup in despairing fashion.

Now a generation of players rated by many as the best in Wales' history embark on their quest to qualify for what would only be the country's third major tournament.

They are under pressure to fulfil their potential, and their new manager faces a similar weight of expectation.

It has been a mixed start to Giggs' tenure since his appointment in January, with the former Wales and Manchester United captain losing five of his nine matches in charge.

But with five of those fixtures friendlies and the other four Nations League matches, most have reserved judgement on the 45-year-old's managerial credentials.

Now Giggs faces his first qualifying campaign, his moment of truth.

"I'm looking forward to it. I put a lot of pressure on myself and the players in the Nations League," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"You learn a lot from defeat, for me and not only the players, things we could have done better. Hopefully that will stand us in good stead."

Wales now know who they will need to overcome to qualify for Euro 2020, having been grouped with Croatia, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan during Sunday's draw in Dublin.

So what can Wales expect from their opponents?

Croatia

Luka Modric won his third Champions League title in a row in May and guided Croatia to their first World Cup final in July

Fifa world ranking: 4

Last meeting: Wales 1-2 Croatia (World Cup qualifier, 26 March 2013, Swansea)

As World Cup runners-up, Croatia will be overwhelming favourites to win Group E.

They boast one of the world's best midfields - including Fifa's world player of the year Luka Modric - and will be expected to challenge for Euro 2020 itself if they qualify.

Croatia have faced Wales on four occasions, winning three and drawing once.

"Everybody wants to beat us so it won't be easy, but we'll be ready," manager Zlatko Dalic told BBC Sport Wales.

"Wales will be a difficult opponent. Gareth Bale is one of the best players in Europe.

"There is pressure on us because we are favourites. We must be very careful because it is a short competition. I'll always push my players."

Slovakia

Gareth Bale scored a free-kick in Wales' 2-1 victory over Slovakia in their Euro 2016 opener

Fifa world ranking: 27

Last meeting: Wales 2-1 Slovakia (Euro 2016 group stage, 11 June 2016, Bordeaux)

Slovakia were Wales' opening opponents at Euro 2016, a match which was memorably won by Hal Robson-Kanu's late scuff.

The two sides also met during their Euro 2008 qualifying campaign, Slovakia thrashing Wales 5-1 in Cardiff before John Toshack's side gained revenge with a 5-2 triumph in Trnava.

Considering the likes of Serbia and Turkey were also in Pot 3, Wales may be relatively relieved to have been drawn with a Slovakian side who, like them, failed to qualify for the World Cup.

"We know them from the last couple of years," says Giggs.

"We've seen that you can't take any game for granted in international football, no matter who you're playing, otherwise you come unstuck."

Hungary

Belgium defeated Hungary 4-0 to book a Euro 2016 last-eight tie against Wales

Fifa world ranking: 51

Last meeting: Wales 2-0 Hungary (Friendly, 10 February 2005, Cardiff)

Like Wales, Hungary were an unexpected success story at Euro 2016 as they confounded the odds to reach the second round, where they were beaten by Wales' quarter-final victims Belgium.

Since then, however, Hungary have struggled and found themselves in Pot 4 for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw.

They have enjoyed a little more success lately, having won their past two matches under new manager Marco Rossi, who was appointed in June.

"I cannot say if I'm happy or unhappy because it's the kind of group we expected," the Italian told BBC Sport Wales.

"On paper, Croatia and Wales are better than us, but one thing is paper and one thing is the field.

"We'll come to be competitive and we'll arrive at the matches in the best possible condition.

"If we play at 100%, we have a chance. We are also lucky because Ryan Giggs is not playing for Wales because he is coaching them!"

Azerbaijan

Ryan Giggs scored in Wales' 4-0 win over Azerbaijan in the Euro 2004 qualifiers

Fifa world ranking: 107

Last meeting: Azerbaijan 0 Wales 1 (World Cup qualifier, 6 June 2009, Baku)

Azerbaijan are familiar opponents for Wales, having been drawn against each other in three separate qualifying campaigns since 2002.

Although Wales have won five of their six meetings, their 1-1 draw in Baku in 2004 - the only time Wales have conceded a goal against Azerbaijan - will serve as a warning against complacency.

Giggs was among the scorers when Wales beat Azerbaijan 4-0 in front of a capacity crowd of 72,500 at what was then known as Millennium Stadium in 2003.

He also played in the 2002 win in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, which will be one of the host cities for Euro 2020.

"Travel-wise it [the group] is good. Azerbaijan is a bit of a trek, but it's got good facilities, good hotels," said Giggs.

"We'll do our homework on Hungary and Azerbaijan."

Wales fixtures

Wales v Slovakia, Sunday 24 March (14:00)

Croatia v Wales, Saturday 8 June (14:00)

Hungary v Wales, Tuesday 11 June (19:45)

Wales v Azerbaijan, Friday 6 September (19:45)

Slovakia v Wales, Thursday 10 October (19:45)

Wales v Croatia, Sunday 13 October (19:45)

Azerbaijan v Wales, Saturday 16 November (17:00)

Wales v Hungary, Tuesday 19 November (19:45)