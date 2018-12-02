Gary Mackay-Steven 'okay' after League Cup final concussion

Gary Mackay-Steven is recovering in hospital after being knocked out in Aberdeen's League Cup final defeat to Celtic at Hampden.

The winger suffered a first-half clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata and was carried off on a stretcher after regaining consciousness.

The game was delayed for six minutes as medical staff attended to him.

"He's getting some tests done but he's conscious, he's up talking and all rest of it," said manager Derek McInnes.

"We're obviously concerned about him but he was concussed so obviously will miss the next game. He had started the match really well, so we missed his performance but thankfully he's okay."